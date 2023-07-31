Country Jam

4,000 concertgoers arrive each summer at a pasture outside between Cardwell and Three Forks for Headwaters Country Jam.

 Courtesy of Live Nation Entertainment

Last weekend, some 4,000 revelers arrived at a pasture between Cardwell and Three Forks for Headwaters Country Jam, an annual three-day country music festival. As the bands played on — Ashley McBryde, Koe Wetzel and Parker McCollum were headliners — Jefferson County, within whose boundaries the festival venue (barely) lies, was very much behind the scenes.

