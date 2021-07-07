A June 23 story about a new Boulder Cemetery ordinance incorrectly stated the name of the city attorney. The Boulder City Attorney is Ed Guza. June 16 and June 23 stories about the Bullock annexation misspelled the name of a senior planner with Great West Engineering who consulted the city on water rights and usage. His name is Jerry Grebenc. Both June 23 stories also appeared in the June 30 issue of The Monitor because of a printing error in the June 23 issue.
Correction
- By Joshua Murdock, editor
-
- Updated
- 0
Joshua Murdock
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.