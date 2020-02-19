Boulder-Bull Mountain Volunteer fire departments’ annual corned beef and cabbage fundraiser is Saturday, March 14.
Firefighters and their friends and family will start serving at 5 p.m. at the Windsor Bar (201 N. Main St.), the Boulder-Basin Senior Citizens Center (201 S. Main St.) and at the fire hall on 2nd Avenue.
Proceeds are used to buy supplies and gear, educational items and Christmastime candy.
For more information, call Steve Carey at 406-498-2922.
