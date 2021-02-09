A plate of corned beef and cabbage is yet another casualty of COVID-19.
The Boulder-Bull Mountain volunteer fire departments decided to pass on the annual fundraiser, due to COVID as well as the huge time commitment needed to pull it off, said Boulder Assistant Chief Steve Carey.
The department did put on a half a processed pig raffle this year. Norton Walker and Rusty Giulio each one half a hog and that includes processing.
“We cleared about $600 after expenses. Little off from normal years but we generally sell a lot of tickets at the Chamber Christmas Bazaar which didn’t happen unfortunately,” said Carey.
To make the corned beef and cabbage, the crew would start at 7 a.m. and then sell plates that also included potatoes and a roll for $10 each.
The department usually cleared about $1,000 to $1,500 after expenses but some years it made $1,800 due to generous donations, said Carey.
The Sweet Spot has donated the rolls, the L&P Grocery Store gives a discount on cooking ingredients and Mountain Good also pitched in with ingredients, said Carey. After the event was over, a group of ladies volunteered to help clean up, he said.
“We just hope to get more people interested in joining so we don’t have as much responsibility on such few members,” said Carey.
The money raised with the fundraiser is used to pay for the high visibility coats, small equipment, highway cones, PiLites and other items that the department wants to buy when the budget doesn’t allow, said Carey.
If residents would still like to make a donation to the department, they can do so by dropping it off at Boulder City Hall or with a fire department member.
