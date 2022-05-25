Two conservative Republicans—one incumbent and one challenger—will face off in the June 7 primary election to see who will advance to November's general election to represent Montana House District 75, which encompasses much of Jefferson County. The eventual nominee will be unchallenged in the general election; no Democrat filed to run.
Marta Bertoglio, 53, of Montana City, is running to retain the seat to which she was elected two years ago. Tim McKenrick, 57, of Boulder, is running against her.
The primary election is being conducted by in-person voting at polling places on June 7. The general election is Nov. 8. Legislators serve two-year terms that kick off with the Montana Legislature's semi-annual spring sessions. The next session will be in 2023.
Bertoglio grew up in Deer Lodge and is a 1987 graduate of Powell County High School. She graduated in '91 from the U.S. Air Force Academy with a degree in political science, and went on to work as a space operations officer in the Air Force—a job in which she led a crew at a satellite tracking and missile warning radar site, and coordinated contracts and technological integration at the Space Warfare Center to support troops worldwide. She also served as an executive officer to an Air Force political advisor "who worked closely with the commander of European Command," she wrote in an email to The Monitor, and she led "the execution of space systems to support military missions at U.S. Space Command after 9/11."
After her military career, Bertoglio and her family settled in Montana City in 2007. She obtained her real estate license in 2014, and in 2016 she founded Uncommon Ground, a realty company, with four other women. Bertoglio served more than eight years as a trustee on the Montana City School Board, and she was the board chair for her last four years as a trustee.
In the 2020 Republican primary for HD75, she bested incumbent legislator Greg DeVries with 61.4% of the vote. In the 2020 general election, she was elected with 68.4% of the vote over Democrat Bryher Herak of Basin.
McKenrick moved to the Boulder area 20 years ago from Pennsylvania, he wrote in an email, and he and his family have lived here since.
He graduated from high school in 1983, and "I have college accredited courses in firefighting, vehicle rescue, cold water rescue, and several others courses. I also have several FEMA certs," he wrote, adding that he has "owned several small businesses, worked for contractors, ran heavy equipment, built homes, etc."
McKenrick wrote that he has served on "several" fire department boards, overseeing things from training to equipment purchasing, and currently serves on the board of directors for the Montana Trappers Association. He also serves on his church council and the council's bylaws committee, and he served 12 years as a commander for Awana, an evangelical Christian nonprofit that promotes discipleship in youth worldwide. He has had a hand in "organizing and working at large fundraising events," he wrote.
At The Monitor's HD75 candidate forum in Clancy on May 3, Bertoglio said in her introduction that "I think we need to give back to our country," explaining that there's "an influx of people to our great state, those seeking a place where they can be free from government in their lives." She said it is "my duty as a legislator to read and understand the bills brought forth," and that she makes sure to "take the time and look at the facts" behind the headlines of an issue. She cited fostering a "strong education system," advocating for local control, addressing affordable housing by cutting "government interference" in subdivision and zoning review, and supporting veterans (her husband also served) as her key issues.
McKenrick explained that he and his family "live off grid, so it’s a little bit more unique than being in the city areas. And as such, I see what’s going on in the entire county. And I’m a little disheartened, I would say, about how the legislature has done things in the past, about protecting our children."
In the 2023 legislative session, he said, "I would love to see more working together" to reach solutions. "We have all kinds of problems."
Saying that he is disabled and receives a fixed income, and that the family relies heavily on his wife's income as a dispatcher with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, McKenrick said "the taxes are ridiculous" and are going "up and up and up." Every time he talks to people, he said, they mention high taxes and voice support for reducing them.
"I’m not a politician, I’ll be the first one to admit that," he said. "But I like to work with people. I like to get things accomplished. We have plenty of laws on the books, and let’s fix the laws that we have right now."
Economic development
McKenrick acknowledged that "we do have areas in the county that are growing," and said that "I would encourage people to look at Jefferson County … to say that we have areas that can be developed and we can grow in that way."
"I don't have an answer" for exactly how to attract workers and employers, he said, but low taxes are already a draw. He said he viewed federal regulations on mining as burdensome, arguing that "the federal government, more than anybody, has shut down some of these operations," and he said he supported logging burned forest and areas at risk of wildfire, rather than conducting prescribed burns. He also noted that Jefferson County is "a hub as far as the traffic capabilities."
"Let's get our local businesses back up and running," he said. "We have lots of people that are available to work, we have to allow them to work."
Bertoglio said that "we have to remove barriers to allow businesses to thrive," but that growth should take place "in a sustainable way."
"Current regulations are needlessly hurting land availability and affordability," she said, noting that she also supports logging and mining, and arguing for a need to "undo the harmful federal policies that have killed ranchers" with high fertilizer and fuel costs.
Bertoglio also stressed a need to provide today's young people with educational and employment opportunities that will keep them in Montana, including supporting workers with child care, possibly though a public-private partnership model.
"We need our children to grow into the next generation of our workforce," she said. "Women are not going back into the workforce because they want to know that their children are taken care of."
Bipartisanship
Bertoglio said that in her first term as a legislator, including the 2021 session, she simultaneously served all of her HD75 constituents while also sticking to the conservative values that got her elected.
"I was sent there to read the bills and look out for Jefferson County, but I’ve also been a lifelong Republican," she said, adding that Washington, D.C. is "broken" with polarization, "but we in Montana don’t have to act that way."
She said that "the majority of the people" voted for her bills. Republicans and Democrats will differ, she said, but the goal is for Montana, and Montanans, to be successful.
McKenrick said that "I want to work with as many people as possible," and that if voters send him to Helena, "Jefferson County comes first, the state of Montana comes second in this line."
"I want you to tell me what’s important to you. I don’t want to go to Helena and say, well, this is what’s important to me," he said, adding that he's received "some really good feedback" from local Democrats and Republicans alike, and that, in instances such as his work with the Trappers Association, "it was the Democrats who actually helped in some of those ways."
"I don’t agree with a lot of the things that the Democrats believe—I’m the first one to admit that—but I’m willing to stick my hand out there and talk to them," he said, adding one caveat: "There's no excuse for" abortion. (Bertoglio also stressed her strong opposition to abortion.)
Property tax cap
McKenrick said he was vaguely familiar with CI-121, a citizen initiative petition circulating in Montana with the intent of capping property taxes at a small percentage of assessed value, but that "I do not have enough information on it to make a good decision on it."
"The initiative has vague areas in it," he said. "I don’t know if I can support it or oppose it at this time."
Bertoglio, noting that she introduced the ultimately successful HB 651 that added greater scrutiny to citizen initiatives, said that "I think this particular initiative is going to shift [the tax burden]—so somebody’s got to pay the taxes."
"We don’t want our elderly people taxed out of their homes. I think there are certain circuit breakers," she said, such as caps based instead on income or assets, or giving greater transparency to property taxes by billing them monthly like most other recurring expenses.
"People have got to understand that when they’re voting for [this], their taxes are going to go up," she said, noting that capping property taxes would simply shift the burden to businesses and purchases. “I don’t think that initiative is the answer."
Labor shortage
Bertoglio said a lack of child care is keeping women out of the workforce, and that "it’s just a struggle to try to find people who want to go back into the workforce." But she pinned most the blame for the nationwide labor shortage squarely on a lack of affordable housing.
"If you can’t afford to live here, then how are you going to fill those jobs? It ties into more supply, supply and demand of housing," she said. "There are people that have to actually leave their work because they can’t find housing. You’ve got building contractors out there and they’re dying for workers,” but the workers have no place to live.
McKenrick was lukewarm on women in the workplace, saying, "I lean the other direction on women going back into the workforce," and that "if women want to work, that’s up to them."
Women can stay home, he said, but only if a man from the household is working to generate income. And men have been disincentivized to work, he argued, because of pandemic-related aid programs.
"They’re just unwilling to go out and work, and that bothers me. I really would like to see us to inspire people to go out and work," he said. "When people think that they can stay home, play video games and collect money, that hurts the economy."
State budget
Bertoglio said that "we actually did a very significant amount of cutting in the last session," and noted that "the executive budget going into the session was the old governor’s budget, and we cut that," referring to outgoing Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat.
"We did significant amounts of cutting and I think we need to see how that plays out" before cutting more, she said. "I believe in small government. I don’t think we need to increase government."
McKenrick voiced general support for "small government," but also wondered how he would explain to constituents that their roads weren't plowed or salted because of small government.
"When you look at small government, how do you tell the people that are in the government that maybe their job isn’t going to be there?" he said, arguing instead that "we have to be able to take what we have and manage it better," and that things he viewed as inefficiencies in state government should be fixed.
A pitch to voters
Closing the forum, McKenrick explained that "I am running for the position simply because I want to see some more improvement." Bertoglio has done well, he said, "but I want to tighten it up a little bit more."
"I want to see what Jefferson County wants," he said. "Even if I don’t win this election, I’ll be up there bothering her."
Bertoglio said that "the breadth of my experience and my proven results" make her the best candidate, and she pointed to her military service and her record of legislation from the 2021 session.
"I have a conviction and a duty to do what is right," she said, thanking voters for electing her in 2020. "I will continue to fight for Montana families. It’s been an honor and I hope to serve again in 2023."
