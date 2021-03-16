Getting health and social services connected to those who need them is the goal of Montana Connect — a web-based referral service that serves Jefferson County.
Service providers can range from behavioral health to church food and diaper pantries, according to Connect Coordinator Julie Bir with the Lewis and Clark Public Health Department.
Bir recently met with Jefferson County providers about how the service works.
The service allows a trusted provider to access other services a client may need, make a direct referral and then track the referral to follow the outcome, said Bir.
With Connect, providers can search for additional resources by location, type of service and insurance — both locally and throughout the state, said Bir.
With Connect, the referral is sent to the selected provider, who then has the responsibility to call the client, said Bir, adding that it takes the burden of follow-up off the client, particularly those most at risk.
Bir provided an example of a 20-year old single mother with a three-year old and a newborn. While getting established at a medical clinic, it becomes apparent that the young mother needs additional services, said Bir.
With Connect, the clinic can tap into a variety of areas, such as career training, child care, legal services, public food assistance and more.
The referrals, which include the young mother’s information, are sent to the various providers and in that way, she doesn’t have to write down a list of phone numbers, said Bir.
The agency receiving the referral then contacts the young mother, she said.
As coordinator for Region 3, which includes Lewis and Clark, Jefferson, Broadwater and Meagher counties, Bir can also track referrals and follow-up when necessary.
Connect is also listed in the Jefferson County Community Health Improvement Plan as part of the strategy to reduce the number of youth reporting depression. Connect is named as one entity that will assist with screening 50-75% of youth for depression through the school districts by December 2023.
Connect got its start in 2010 with youth-focused agencies and the Helena School District as a way to ensure that youth were connected to the services they needed to be successful, according to Bir.
The first version of the system was funded through a Safe Schools/Healthy Students Initiative grant, a program funded by the U.S. Department of Education and designed to prevent substance use and violence in schools and communities.
Lewis and Clark Public Health took over the administration of the Connect system in 2014, and it received a redesign with the new software company. The Montana Office of Public Instruction used grant funding to expand Connect from Helena to three other cities in Montana (Butte, Browning and Kalispell) to end the stigma associated with mental illness and provide better access to community services.
Now, the statewide Connect system is administered by the DPHHS Chronic Disease Division. Grants from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration supported the most recent user interface upgrade and statewide expansion in 2019.
To learn more about Connect, visit https://connectmontana.org/.
