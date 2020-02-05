U.S. Air Force veteran Karen Semple of Montana City, left, and U.S. Army veteran Dave Cogley of Montana City, right, flank Congressman Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.) at the American Legion Post #2 in Helena on Jan. 31. Gianforte had just presented each one with a 2019 Montana Congressional Veteran Commendation, a program he launched in 2017 “to recognize outstanding Montana veterans who have honorably served our nation and our communities,” according to a statement. Semple and Cogley “have made our state a better place through their service to country and community,” Gianforte said in the statement. “On behalf of all Montanans, I thank them for their sacrifice and their commitment to our communities.” Gianforte presented both with an American flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol on Veterans Day and with a copy of the remarks he made about them in the U.S. House of Representatives.
