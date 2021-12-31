The Jefferson County Commission moved to donate $5,000 from the county’s Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) fund to recovery efforts in Denton following a fire that devastated the central Montana town in early December.
Jefferson County’s PILT fund has accumulated about $1.35 million, according to a document provided by Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder Ginger Kunz.
PILT funds are federal funds directed to local governments with public lands to “help offset the loss of property taxes for the nontaxable federal land in their boundaries,” according to the U.S. Department of Infastructure’s website. Jefferson County has 556,268 acres of public land, roughly 52% of its total 1,062,038 acres, according to a Jefferson County Noxious Weed Management Plan published in 2016.
The amount of PILT funds Jefferson County receives vary from year to year, according to Commissioner Bob Mullen. The funds are allocated by the commission to communities and organizations in the county that request support for equipment and supplies. “The funds aren’t guaranteed,” he said. “It’s a fight every year.”
In the past, the commission has used the PILT funds to support search and rescue equipment and the DUI Task Force. PILT fund income and allocations aren’t put in the county budget, Commissioner Cory Kirsch explained, because of the payments’ variability. The Commission tries to keep the fund between $600,000 and $1 million.
County Commission Chairman Leonard Wortman proposedPILT funds to Denton after seeing the West Wind Fire Fund website. The funds donated through the website goes to the Denton Lions Club, a public benefit organization started in 1955, according to the site.
The club will coordinate donations and put resources toward “new construction, clean-up, critical infrastructure and fundamental living necessities,” the site says.
“We can’t respond to every emergency that comes along,” Wortman said at the meeting, “but I thought I’d put this idea up for discussion.” The commission voted unanimously to make a general donation to the West Wind Fire Fund.
The wildfire burned over 10,000 acres of land in Fergus County and destroyed nearly 50 structures, the website reports, including houses, structures, grain elevators and bridges. The fire did not result in any loss of life.
There have been many efforts to raise money for Denton. Errol Rice, who set up the West Wind Fire Fund website at the request of his father, who is on the board of the Denton Lions Club, says about $11,000 has been raised from the site. A GoFundMe has also been set up for the town, as well as a fund opened by Opportunity Bank of Montana. “The outpouring of support from around the state has been phenomenal,” he said.
The commission said its donation should not affect the availability of funds to organizations in Jefferson County.
