The Montana Department of Transportation seeks public comment on a proposal to chip seal 9.6 miles of Highway 69 south of Boulder, beginning at reference post 22.2 and extending north to the intersection of Elkhorn Road at 31.8.
Proposed work includes chip sealing and new pavement markings and would preserve and increase the life of the pavement and increase traction. Construction will be scheduled after project development is done and funding secured.
Submit comments at www.mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml or to Montana Department of Transportation, PO Box 3068, Butte, MT 59702-3068. Refer to project CN 9741000.
For more information call William Fogarty at 406-494-9635 or Tyrel Murfitt at 406-444-6227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.