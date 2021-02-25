The Jefferson County Commission is hosting a public hearing Tuesday, March 2, on funding targeted to support search and rescue and firefighting efforts in the national forest.
The $275,192 in Title III funds, authorized through the Secure Rural Schools Act, is targeted for distribution to four areas in Jefferson County — search and rescue ($62,160); the Sheriff’s Office ($141,525); Disaster and Emergency Services ($62,386); and the community wildfire protection plan ($9,121).
The largest chunk, which is going to the Sheriff’s Office, is for equipment, said Commissioner Cory Kirsch.
In addition to equipment, training and reimbursement for search and rescue efforts, the money can be used to carry out activities of the Firewise Community program. The area around Montana City is the only Firewise Community in the county, according to Kirsch.
The community wildfire protection plan is designed to educate homeowners in fire sensitive areas on preventing and reducing the threat posed by wildfires.
The $275,192 represents the allocation amount from 2013 to 2020.
The public can also submit comments on the intent to spend the funds by Monday, March 1, 5 p.m. Comments can be mailed to the Jefferson County Commissioners, PO Box H, Boulder, MT 59632 or by email to commissioners@jeffersoncounty-mt.gov.
The Commissioners meet in the Clerk and Recorder’s conference room or residents can join via tom at zoom.com/join with the meeting I.D. 671-828-8589.
