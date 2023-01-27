Around 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Jan. 26, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office pursued a wanted individual considered armed and dangerous on foot in the Comet area.
The hunt -- which resulted in a shelter and place for residents of High Ore Road to Depot Hill Road and down Interstate 15 -- lasted approximately seven hours and ended with the suspect Shawn Arrants in custody.
Jefferson County Sheriff Tom Grimsrud told The Monitor that the incident originated from a suspicious persons call at the Boulder Town Pump. When deputies arrived on scene, Arrants fled up High Ore Road and abandoned his vehicle.
Thirty-five minutes into the search, the Montana Highway Patrol had notified the Sheriff's Office that Arrants was wanted by the U.S. Marshal Service for a federal warrant and had other warrants for kidnapping and strangulation, according to a Sheriff's Office Facebook post. Residents were advised to lock their doors, and not to pick anyone up when driving through the area
At 2:52 a.m., the individual was apprehended at a road block and the shelter in place was lifted. Grimsrud said the individual is now in the U.S. Marshall's custody.
Grimsrud said the incident resulted in two arrests.
"It was a crazy, crazy night," Grimsrud told The Monitor.
Thursday wasn't Arrants first time running from the law, with the first instance taking place in Belgrade in 2005. Arrants was only 18 at the time.
In 2017, he faced charges for assault with a weapon and strangulation of a partner or family member.
In 2018, Arrants was arrested for felony burglary of firearms, just over a week after leading law enforcement on two high-speed chases.
Grimsrud credited the multi-agency response for the successful arrest, and thanked those that offered their services, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation and canine teams from various counties.
"I would like to extend my thanks to the Montana Highway Patrol, U.S. Marshall Service, [Lewis and Clark County] Sheriff Leo Dutton, my own deputies, Communication Officers and those who called to offer assistance," Grimsrud said.
But there was more to it than just the boots on the ground, according to Grimsrud. He also commended the Jefferson County deputies for controlling the "stressful" situation and the office's communications officer for handling 911 calls during the incident.
Detention staff also came to assist with incoming and outgoing information, and several off-duty deputies were brought in to respond to other emergency calls.
"There really was a lot to it," Grimsrud said.
The incident shed light on a bigger issue for Grimsrud: Jefferson County isn't the same anymore.
He said that the arrival of fentanyl and other drugs -- fueled by the interstates -- has drowned out the quiet, quaint nature that the county had a decade ago.
The Monitor will continue to update this story as information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.