The U.S. Forest Service has issued closures due to the State Creek Fire, which continues to smolder and burn about 16 miles northeast of Whitehall.
The fire now covers 4,050 acres.
The following roads are closed, either partially or in their entirety, in the Beaverhead Deerlodge National Forest — 1579, 637, 8598, 8592, 8593, 8602 and 8603. The order is in effect until Dec. 31 and is due to public safety concerns.
FS Rd 8598, FS Rd 8592, FS Rd 8593, FS Rd 8602, and FS Rd 8603 are closed in their entirety. FS Rd 1579 is closed at the junction with FS Rd 8598 in Section 25 T4N, R5W to the junction with FS Rd 637 in Section 30 T4N, R4W. FS Rd 637 is closed at the forest boundary.
Trail 7091 is also closed at the fire perimeter at Section 10 T4N, R5W.
The fire was caused by lightning and was detected on Aug. 29. It is located in rough terrain that is difficult for firefighters to access, and is being managed with a combination of full suppression and confine and contain strategies, according to the latest fire update.
For more information, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7142
