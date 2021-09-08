Previous reporting on coronavirus cases and other health issues described Molly Carey as the "Boulder medical clinic coordinator." Carey is the clinic coordinator for the Jefferson County Public Health Department, which shares the Taylor Medical Building in Boulder with an SCL Health clinic. Carey works for the county Public Health Department, which is separate from the SCL Health clinic. 

