The Clancy Water and Sewer Board is once again pursuing a second test well location, after the previous test well failed to provide enough water last April.
Property owner Virginia “Ginny” Kalchbrenner and her son Russell approached the board in October of 2022, hoping to provide fellow Clancy residents with safe drinking water.
“I lived in Clancy all my life and I wanted people to be able to have their water, because with no water they can’t live there,” Ginny Kalchbrenner told the Monitor.
During the board’s Dec. 27 meeting, it voted to move forward with an easement agreement on the Kalchbrenner’s property, and as of Jan. 4, the document was awaiting the property owner’s signature.
Board President Lori Gilliland said the board also agreed to “push out” a Request for Proposal for quotes to drill a test well.
The Clancy Water and Sewer Board will meet again on Jan. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.