The Clancy Water and Sewer District Board on Dec. 28 voted to table a vote to accept a $250,000 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant that would support enhancements to the community’s water system
The Monitor previously reported that the Clancy Water and Sewer District Board received $250,000 of the $500,000 they applied for from the Jefferson County Commission in July.
The Jefferson County Commission in July awarded the board $250,000 of the $500,000 it had applied for. Accepting the grant has been “tentatively approved” by the board, according to member Lori Gilliland. But the board decided, on the recommendation of County Commissioner Cory Kirsch, to table discussion and formal acceptance of the funds until its January 25 meeting because it did not yet have a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the commission.
The MOU will formally acknowledge a mutual goal and plan of action between the commission and the water and sewer board if the board accepts the money.
The project supported by the grant would “ include the construction of two water supply wells, an emergency backup generator, 3,110 feet of water transmission main, an 85,000-gallon water storage tank, approximately 7,000 feet of distribution main and 6,000 feet of water service line, and 60 water meters,” according to the ARPA Water and Sewer Grant Summaries and Project Certifications document published Oct. 19.
The board received one bid from Lindsay Drilling to drill test wells. It has sent that contract sto the county attorney for review before signing. The board noted that it must also amend the Great West contract for Geotech test well services before moving forward with Lindsey Drilling, and tabled amending the contract until the next meeting.
The board briefly discussed drilling test wells, which also would be supported by the ARPA grant. Board member Bill Hammer reported he had received a quote from Clear Water Pump and Supply for supplies to drill ten 20-foot wells. The quote came up to an amount of $1,637.80, not including drilling costs.
Clancy has long been weighing a centralized water system. The Monitor has previously reported that the community’s wells contain elevated levels of nitrate and uranium, according to a 2018 Treasure State Endowment Program grant application. Nitrates can cause methemoglobinemia, or blue baby syndrome, which can be fatal to infants, according to the application, which also stated that uranium can cause kidney damage and "has been linked to cancer."
The board also applied for a $5.4 million ARPA grant via the state, hoping to bundle that funding with other grants and loans to fully fund the $7.7 million needed for the centralized well project. In September, Governor Greg Gianforte approved the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s recommendation to make a $2 million grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.