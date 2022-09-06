Clancy will get another chance at a clean, centralized water system free of the harmful nitrates permeating private wells throughout the area, after the Clancy Water and Sewer Board approved a test well draft easement agreement during its Aug. 30 meeting, selecting a property owned by Steve Marks near the Legal Tender for the district’s second test well.
Clancy water and sewer presses forward
Eliza McLaughlin
