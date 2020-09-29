Fires near Clancy, on two separate days, are being investigated for suspected arson.
There is one male suspect at this time, said Jefferson County Sheriff Craig Doolittle.
The fires were discovered around the time that smoke began creeping eastward from wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington, as well as the State Creek fire, located about 16 miles northwest of Whitehall.
“CVFD did respond to two separate fire incidents in the Travis Creek area — the first of which was on Sept. 10 and a second incident on Sept. 11,” according to Tracy Leibbrandt, fire chief of the Clancy Volunteer Fire Department.
Leibbrandt said both incidents were able to be contained before they became major wildfires.
Clancy Fire Information Officer Pat McKelvey was present for both incidents.
“[CVFD] responded to a page — some of the neighbors had seen smoke Thursday night and ... there were two fires on private and Forest Service land,” he said.
It was suspected to be arson at that time, according to McKelvey, and that was due to the lack of lightning strikes and snowfall of five and a half inches the prior Tuesday.
McKelvey also said that a Forest Service investigator was called to the first event where they later found evidence of attempts to set the blaze, and neighbors reported run-ins with an individual.
The second event, which took place on Sept. 11, was reported by residents who saw smoke and called the CVFD.
“We were very fortunate to have had that snow, and we didn’t have the wind we had during the Lump Gulch Fire. If we had that it could have been a whole different situation altogether,” said McKelvey.
McKelvey reminds the public to remain vigilant.
“If you see things that are strange, be sure to report it. It doesn’t take very long for things to go bad under the right conditions,” he said.
Doolittle said his office, along with the Forest Service, conducted the investigation. Doolittle said the Forest Service has decided not to prosecute and the case has been sent to Jefferson County Attorney Steve Haddon for review.
