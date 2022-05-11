The Clancy Water and Sewer District's first test well—an early step toward establishing a central water delivery system in the town—has failed due to lower water yield, the district's board announced at its April 26 meeting.
The insufficient water level was realized after drilling for three days to a depth of 250 feet, Collette Anderson of Great West Engineering told The Monitor in a phone call May 6. Anderson is the Helena municipal business unit manager for Great West Engineering, with which the district contracted to help plan, fund and execute the creation of the system.
The board has identified three other possible locations for a second test well. Anderson said the district has entered preliminary discussions with some landowners, but is not yet prepared to release the potential test well locations.
To meet all of the Clancy community's needs, the test well needs to produce 150 gallons of water per minute. Such a yield would provide enough water for average daily use and maximum daily use. Maximum daily use accounts for using the water system in the event of a fire.
To avoid an underground nitrate plume created by private, on-site septic tanks, the district must drill its final production wells much deeper than the first test well, Anderson said.
When the board locates an area capable of producing the necessary water, it will construct two production wells and begin discussions on water rights. Anderson said outlining water rights is a complicated step in the process towards a centralized water system.
While the Clancy Water and Sewer District has yet to identify the location of the next test well, the board has taken steps to aid in the design of the final production wells. At the district's April 26 meeting, the board discussed the progress made on five boreholes drilled throughout the Clancy area. These boreholes help identify soil conditions that will impact the engineers' design for the centralized water system, Anderson said.
In addition to looking for new test well sites, the district is seeking more funding. On May 5, the district board held a special meeting to discuss having Great West Engineering apply for a $125,000 Department of Natural Resources and Conservation grant. The board approved the motion to release $2,500 to Great West Engineering for the application fee, Board President Lori Gilliland told The Monitor in an email. The application is due May 18. The total estimated cost to complete the centralized water system is $7.75 million.
So far, the Clancy Water and Sewer District has secured $3.78 million in grants from programs such as the Water Resources Development Act, the Montana Coal Endowment Program, a renewable resource grant and a community development block grant program. A portion of the districts funds came from two American Rescue Plan Act grants: A $250,000 Jefferson County ARPA minimum allocation grant and a $2 million competitive ARPA grant. The district also plans to obtain a State Revolving Fund Loan in the amount of $505,000 and another $500,000 through the SRF loan forgiveness.
As the Clancy Water and Sewer District continues to make headway on the project, it also seeks to fill two vacant board seats. To qualify for the district board, candidates must live within the district boundaries, which encompasses a portion of Clancy and Alhambra. Those interested in joining the board should email clancywsd@gmail.com.
The Clancy Water and Sewer District will host its next regular monthly meeting on May 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Clancy Library.
