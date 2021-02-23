Clancy Elementary School students from Ryan Fetherston’s seventh and eighth grade classes helped judge the 54 posters created by the Jefferson High School American history class and now on display at the Jefferson County Museum.
The students also received a lecture by logger and miner Don Balser. In addition to the posters, the museum has a new logging display that was made possible by items loaned by Balser, Bob Marks and the Dahl Ranch.
Museum Director Melody Pesta was pleasantly surprised at how serious Fetherston’s students were about judging the posters.
“I came up with the idea of the Clancy students judging the posters as a hook to get them into the museum and actively doing something with their time here. I really did not know if it was a good idea or not, but it has turned out to be a great idea,” she said.
First and second place winners of the poster contest will receive monetary prizes.
The museum also has a new Lee Silliman exhibit called Kilns, Kilns & More Kilns. This display consists of 24 black and white framed photos of charcoal kilns from all over Montana with written narrative regarding each picture. Some of the students had seen kilns in the area but did not know what they were until they came to the museum and saw this exhibit, said Pesta.
The public is welcome to come to the museum to judge the posters. The Jefferson County Museum, located at 9 N. Main in Clancy, is open Fridays from 1-5 p.m.and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Judging ends Feb. 27 and the winners will be announced in The Boulder Monitor.
