The Clancy Elementary School Board of Trustees is scheduled to consider whether or not it will allow the Clancy Water and Sewer District Board to drill a test well on its property in its ongoing effort to create a centralized water system that would address long-standing water quality issues in the area.
The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 13, at 5:30 p.m. in person or via Zoom.
Many wells in the Clancy area contain higher than recommended levels of uranium and nitrates and are considered a public health problem, according to the 2018 Water Systems Improvements Preliminary Engineering Report by Great West Engineering created to look into the issue.
In order to proceed with its plan to create a centralized water system, the Clancy Water and Sewer District needs to locate a well site with adequate water quantity and quality. If the school gives permission to drill a test well, and the test well shows adequate supply and quality, the Clancy Water and Sewer District then needs to obtain a permanent easement from the school to put in its own permanent wells, according to District President David Leitheiser.
However, if the school well site was inadequate or the school said no, then another separate site would need to be looked at for the permanent District wells. Whether or not the wells for the central water system are located on school property or elsewhere, when the central water system goes into operation, the school’s existing well would go offline and it would need to hook up to the system, along with all others in the district, according to Leitheiser.
Another idea presented to the Trustees in July was the District buying the school’s well and water right, but that was unfavorably received, according to Leitheiser.
District wells on the Clancy School property were deemed the most centralized location for the District supply point.
“The preliminary engineering report did not assume the use of the school’s well as part of the centralized water system … It may be possible that if an agreement could be made between the school and the District, that the school’s well could be used to provide water to the public system or as a redundant well to the system,” said Collette Anderson, PE, project engineer and architect for Great West Engineering, which produced the preliminary engineering report.
While the Clancy School is in the District, the School Trustees have indicated they do not want to be included. They said the school has adequate well and septic systems in place, and they do not need or cannot afford to be hooked up to the proposed central water system, said Leitheiser. The school, or any other resident or business for that matter, could pursue exclusion from the District, but that requires a difficult and lengthy legal process based on Montana State statutes, according to Leitheiser.
Efforts to reach school officials for comment were unsuccessful.
The community is beset by aging and failing septic systems, which are likely the cause of the high nitrate levels in some private wells. Testing has also revealed uranium levels that exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency recommendations, according to the 2018 TSEP Grant Application.
Also stated in the grant application were the dangers associated with these two well-water contaminants. The elevated nitrate levels, found in 47% of Clancy drinking wells, are linked to human fecal waste. Some 18% of wells contained nitrates in excess of the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL), as defined by the EPA,. Elevated nitrate levels can cause methemoglobinemia, also known as blue baby syndrome, a condition that can be fatal to infants if left untreated. Elevated levels have also been discovered in both Prickly Pear Creek and Clancy Creek, and both are located in the district. Exposure to elevated uranium levels, found in 37% of Clancy’s drinking water can cause kidney damage and has been linked to cancer, according to the grant application,
The cost to create the central water system is estimated to be roughly $3.1 million dollars and includes drilling the test well. The Clancy Water and Sewer District obtained grants that will cover approximately $2 million.
“The remaining $1.1 million cost not covered by grants is in a 30-year loan, to be paid off monthly by District users. The $3.1 million project cost is an estimate from the Great West Engineering 2018 Water System Improvements Preliminary Engineering Report.” said Leitheiser. He added the actual cost could be more, potentially $3.5 million, and that would increase the loan size and monthly costs.
Leitheiser said the plan for the central water system, if the District does ultimately proceed, it may have to go to a vote from property owners, some of whom oppose the plan due to the cost to taxpayers, and the fact that not all wells are affected. Plans for the centralized system were not well received by the community, according to Leitheiser.
Jefferson County Sanitarian Megan Bullock said the District did very well in securing the grants that they did.
“Getting a 100% grant-funded project is nearly impossible. The amount remaining must be covered through other sources, such as bonds,” said Bullock.
An alternative proposition, supported by Leitheiser, was for those property owners with affected wells to install filtration systems.
“An individual residence would be about $111 a month plus water used cost” under the centralized well program. Leitheiser estimates the used water cost to be approximately $50 a month based on Helena users he spoke with and the average cost for Montana communities of a similar size.
He believes this cost is where most of the opposition stems from since the nitrate problem is mostly located south of Clancy Creek — meaning not all the wells are affected, including his own.
The cost of the filtration, according to Leitheiser is “around $600 to $3,000 initially (depending on filtration needs) with about $ 150-year maintenance” which he admitted is a large upfront cost to the household requiring filtration, but he said the centralized system is projected to cost $1,932 per year for 30-years for all residing in the water district. He went on to point out that Anderson and Bullock do not live in the district, and therefore wouldn’t have to pay for the system they are proposing.
When asked about the possible use of private filtration systems, Bullock did not believe it to be a viable long-term solution. According to her, the system available at most home improvement stores, a reverse osmosis (RO) point-of-use-device may actually add to the wastewater problem in the future.
“The wastewater to treated water ratio is reported by RO unit manufacturers to be around 4:1 … approximately 15-45 gallons of drinking water would be produced per day, which could generate up to 180 additional gallons of wastewater. This would only compound the problem in Clancy, said Bullock.
Leitheiser said that ratio could be lower based on the type of system used.
Bullock explained that the RO units, while removing the nitrates, may not be as effective at removing the pathogens and pharmaceuticals that were often associated with wastewater.
Meanwhile, the Jefferson County Commission supports the project, according to Commissioner Cory Kirsch.
