Clancy School will host an outdoor graduation on Tuesday, June 2, 5 p.m.
The graduates
Josiah Bibeau
Aubrey Burright
Olivia Canney
Abigail Carlson
Emma Citi
Keyan Coate
Peyton Coates
Lilian Delisle
Colin Field
Christian Gillmore
Madisyn Hassler
Logan Hornung
Troy Jacobs
Knox Jandron
Jack Johnson
Marcus Lee
Natasha Martin
S. Tyler McGady
Tavan McMaster
Jeremiah Meskimen
Dayton Mitzkus
Hailey Morgan
Christopher Nelson
Cobie Pancoast
Jaden Pelland
Anthony Pope
Emma Popp
Alexis Ries
Luke Robson
Gunnar Shumate
Kaiden Simpson
Olivia Smith
Matthias Sprau
Aidyn Springfield
Delaney Stearns
Savannah Taylor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.