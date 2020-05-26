Clancy School will host an outdoor graduation on Tuesday, June 2, 5 p.m. 

 

The graduates

Josiah Bibeau

 Aubrey Burright

Olivia Canney

Abigail Carlson

Emma Citi 

Keyan Coate 

Peyton Coates 

Lilian Delisle 

Colin Field 

Christian Gillmore 

Madisyn Hassler 

Logan Hornung 

Troy Jacobs 

Knox Jandron 

Jack Johnson 

Marcus Lee 

Natasha Martin 

S. Tyler McGady 

Tavan McMaster 

Jeremiah Meskimen 

Dayton Mitzkus 

Hailey Morgan 

Christopher Nelson 

Cobie Pancoast 

Jaden Pelland 

Anthony Pope 

Emma Popp 

Alexis Ries 

Luke Robson 

Gunnar Shumate 

Kaiden Simpson 

Olivia Smith 

Matthias Sprau 

Aidyn Springfield 

Delaney Stearns 

Savannah Taylor

