220803 PHOTO Clancy School Hiring ELIZA-1.jpg

Clancy School still has open positions for an evening custodian, a special education aide and a playground aide. Aug. 31 is the first day of the 2022-23 school year.

 (Eliza McLaughlin / The Monitor)

Clancy School, along with other schools in Jefferson County, has struggled to fill several staffing positions in preparation for the 2022-23 school year. Further complicating the school's difficulty finding job applicants is a trending increase in class sizes, which may prevent the school from accepting out-of-district students this fall.

