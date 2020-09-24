Clancy Elementary School was one of two Montana schools honored by the U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and the Department of Education as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020.
The award, “affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content,” according to a statement released by the U.S. Department of Education
Schools nominated for the Blue Ribbon recognition are evaluated based on two categories: exemplary high performing schools, which are measured based on state assessments and national testing; and exemplary achievement gap closing schools, meaning the institutions have performed well in closing achievement gaps between groups of students.
Dave Selvig, superintendent at Clancy School, said of the honor, “It shows how hard our staff has worked and how well our students have done in the situation they were in [this year].”
This year Clancy is one of the 317 U.S. public schools honored, with the other Montana school receiving Blue Ribbon status being Russell Elementary School in Kalispell.
“Blue Ribbon recognition from the U.S. Department of Education is one of the most prestigious national awards that a school can receive. It was my honor to nominate Clancy K-8 Elementary School and Russell Elementary School for their strong work in closing student achievement gaps and promoting student academic success,” said Montana Office of Public Instruction, Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen.
The award ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12 and 13. Clancy Elementary School will receive plaques and flags via mail to celebrate their achievement.
