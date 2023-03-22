Clancy School is going to the voters this May with two open school board seats and an increased levy request.
The proposed levy request will permanently increase the amount of taxes collected each year by $214,520.42 to help cover required expenditures, which amounts to $37.33 for a home valued at $100,000 and $74.66 for a home valued at $200,000. Although actual mill amounts may vary, the increase is estimated to be approximately 27.65 mills.
If voters approve the levy increase, it will bring Clancy School to its maximum levy amount and the district will never be able to ask for an increase in levies.
The decision to approach the voters with this proposal was multi-faceted, school officials said during the board’s March 9 meeting.
With potential legislation limiting how often school districts can ask for levy increases and Clancy School preparing for population growth, Superintendent Dave Selvig told board members it is imperative to get input right away.
Councilwoman Marissa Otsby said the only way for the board to know if voters agree is to ask.
Goehring added that many districts ask voters for an increase in operating costs after they’ve already approved a bond project. This often leads to voters turning it down.
Clancy School currently has 392 students enrolled. If that number exceeds 400, Selvig said the school would need to hire another counselor.
Joining the levy increase on this year’s ballot is Clancy School District’s race for two trustee seats – currently occupied by Trent Jensen and Coty Rogers.
As of the March 9 meeting, Rogers was the only application received and Jensen planned to submit one as well.
Other interested candidates have until March 23 to file a “declaration of intent and oath of candidacy” with Goehring. The election will take place on May 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.