The Legal Tender Pub and Bistro, a staple in the Clancy community, is now for sale.
The purchase price – currently set at $950,000 – includes the building, its furnishings, the kitchen equipment and the 3.5 acres of surrounding property, but the owners don’t intend to sell it to just anybody.
“We’re a bit picky,” Richard Miltenberger said, emphasizing that he hopes to maintain a gathering place in the community.
As community members themselves, Miltenberger said he and his investment partners – Clifford and Philip Meis – take pride in Clancy and keep an eye focused on its future.
“In 20 years, people may look back and say, ‘This is the place that people could gather around as Clancy was becoming its own community,” Miltenberger said. “That’s kind of part of our vision is to make sure we use this to help build a community.”
Although Clancy feeds off Helena’s growth, Miltenberger said residents there chose to live outside the city for a reason. Ideally, Miltenberger said, the future of the business would combine an event center with some local flair.
Miltenberger expects the Legal Tender to thrive as its customer base grows with the community, especially if someone with food industry experience purchases the property.
Until the right buyer comes around, Miltenbergerand his investment partners may attempt to reopen the Legal Tender themselves. The trio also hopes to establish limited hours of operation soon.
Even though the eatery is currently closed to the public, work continues inside.
Eric and Armanda Stickline, the most recent owners/operators of the pub and bistro, still utilize the banquet room for catering weddings and other events.
The Sticklines will also maintain a connection with the Legal Tender as they pursue their next adventure: a food truck. Miltenberger said the Sticklines would remain “partners and friends,” and expected them to succeed in their mobile restaurant.
The Legal Tender was originally built in 1982 by the Marks family, according to Miltenberger. It drew its name from an 1800s mining claim responsible for much of Clancy’s growth.
After adding onto the building twice, the restaurant operated under the name “RJ’s” before closing for several years.
Miltenberger purchased the Legal Tender in 2014. Watching vandals deface the once beloved community space motivated him to buy the business. He rented out the space to another restaurateur who called it “Lucky’s,” but the business didn’t stick.
When the Meises joined in on the venture, they too felt strongly about the restaurant’s purpose in the Clancy community – despite not having any restaurant experience themselves. The building was then rebranded as the Legal Tender Pub and Bistro.
Although the trio is pursuing the sale of the business, their original commitment to the community has not waivered, according to Miltenberger: “Stay tuned … Whatever we do will be community minded.”
