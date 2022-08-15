During the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration put in place waivers giving all school children access to free breakfasts and lunches through the National School Lunch program. Now, with the height of the pandemic past, the FDA has mostly discontinued the waivers — and some area schools are scrambling.
Schools nationwide are returning to the guidelines that were in place before 2020: Children from families with incomes at or below 130% of the federal poverty level qualify for free meals; and those from families with incomes between 130% and 185% of the poverty level can get reduced-priced meals.
But in the meantime, food prices have increased. So the question is: How much should schools charge for those students who pay?
At its Aug. 11 board meeting, Clancy School breezed through the discussion, settling on $1 for student breakfasts and $2.80 for student lunches.
The Montana City School board had a more tense conversation on Aug. 10, finally settling on prices of $2.50 and $3.50 for students’ breakfasts and lunches, respectively. In the past, the Montana City School board has received pushback from parents on its relatively high prices; some families haven’t paid the fees, leaving school administrators to collect the money.
The school boards also set prices for staff and visitor meals. Clancy School adopted the federal minimum of $2.26 for breakfast and $4.65 for lunch. Meanwhile, Montana City School set a price of $2.50 and $4.75 for adult breakfasts and lunch, respectively.
Clancy School District Superintendent Dave Selvig told The Monitor that during his time in Clancy, the district has never exceeded its meal program budget; meanwhile, Montana City School has gone over budget several years in a row.
Selvig credits the school’s financial success to the high percentage of students eating the school’s meals as well as the number of students who qualify for the school’s free and reduced program. Federal subsidies for free and reduced-price lunches allow the school to charge lower prices to those who pay full fare. Clancy School District Clerk Jennifer Goehring said that families have within the first 30 days of school to apply for the free and reduced lunch program. Goehring hopes the new online form will encourage more parents to submit the information.
If Clancy School’s meal program ever nears “the red,” the school can subsidize it using money from the general fund, Goehring told The Monitor after the meeting.
Both schools anticipate that fewer students will eat provided meals with the reinstatement of fees. Montana City School District Superintendent Tony Kloker said as many as 325 students ate school-provided lunches when they were free; with the return to fees, he expects that the numbers will go down. “I bet they’ll almost be half what they were,” Clancy's Goehring said during the meeting. Both Selvig and Kloker said in their respective meetings that it would be difficult to estimate the exact number of students.
“Going up makes sense to me,” Montana City School Board Trustee Mikal Wilkerson said during the meeting, adding that recent supply price increases would make it difficult to fund the meal program with past fees.
Goehring said the Clancy School has been made aware of food supply shortages and expects to learn more at a Montana Cooperative Services regional meeting on Aug. 23.
At the conclusion of the Montana City School Board’s discussion of the meal fees, Board Chair Cole Mosby exclaimed: “I hate that agenda item.”
