An 85-year-old Clancy resident died from hypothermia and injuries related to a fall along a road in Montana City before being discovered on Sunday morning.
Jefferson County Sheriff Craig Doolittle stated that the man, identified as Harold L. Grove, got his vehicle stuck in snow near the Montana City Fire Station and then fell after he exited the vehicle in an attempt to reach the road, according to a report published online Monday by the Helena Independent Record. The report stated that Jefferson County Dispatch received calls on Sunday morning of a body found near the road, but that it was still unclear how long Grove had been there before his body was found.
Temperatures in Montana City dropped as low as 12 degrees in the hours after midnight on Sunday morning, according to data from the National Weather Service.
