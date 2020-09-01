The Clancy Volunteer Fire Service Area Trustees are asking the Jefferson County Commissioners to allow it to double its fee to property owners from $95 to $195 a year as a way to provide needed revenue to cover recurring costs for a growing volunteer fire department.
The Trustees determined that the current 2020 budget, in the amount of $83,215, is not sufficient, according to a presentation provided to the Commission at its Aug. 18 meeting.
The proposed fee hike would increase the Clancy Volunteer Fire Department budget to $173,940 a year, and allow the department to save for not only routine equipment upgrades, but also capital improvements in the next 10 years, such as an upgrade to the Hanging Tree Station, according to a business plan presented to the Commission. The upgrade is estimated to cost $50,000.
“Funding is always an issue for a volunteer fire department, and we had determined that our current rate of funding wouldn’t be sufficient,” said CVFD Chief Tracy Leibbrandt.
Some of these costs include updating the department’s self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBAs).
The SCBAs cost a total of $165,000 for which the department received an INTERCAP loan to avoid the complete depletion of the CVFD capital account, according to the “Fire Service Area Fee Increase Business Case” presented to the County Commissioners. INTERCAP loans are offered through the state and are designed for government agencies, according to the Montana Department of Commerce.
The business case goes on to state that another INTERCAP loan will most likely not be available to the department until the current loan is paid off. While the current fee of $95 allows for this loan to be paid off, it does not provide the department with the funds needed to cover any other major expenditures or save for any “any catastrophic budgetary impact like an apparatus requiring immediate replacement,” according to the business case.
As part of the fee increase process there would be a 30-90 day window for comment and protest by the public, in addition to a publication requirement.
The last fee increase occurred in 2015.
During the fee increase discussion Aug. 18, Commissioner Cory Kirsch raised the issue of Clancy being a fire service area rather than a fire service district. The Clancy Fire Service Area was established in 1990, and the fire service area contracted with the CVFD in 1993.
In a fire service area, the fees are set at a flat rate for all “parcels with livable structures,” whereas in a fire district the fees are based on the value of the property, which is more equitable, he said.
The Clancy Fire Service Area fee currently applies to 892 parcels of land with liveable structures.
According to Kirsch, Clancy became a fire service area instead of a district because “at that time there were several people with a lot of property and not a lot of houses, so if they went to the fire district, those people with a lot of property would end up footing most of the bill … the big property owners were against the district.”
As the demographics of Clancy has changed since the fire service area was established, the fear of several landowners footing most of the bill may be unfounded.
“There are a lot more homeowners so that fee would be spread out more equitably,” said Kirsch.
Were the CVFD to seek the change from an area to a district, the public would have to petition for the change, and in order to pass, 40% of the taxable value of land in the district must be represented in the petition, according to Kirsch.
“If there is anyone who owns more than 40% of the taxable value in that district, then you’d need to get that signature,” he said.
Kirsch doubts that at this point in time there is a single landowner that owns that large a percentage of Clancy land.
“Right now we are just trying to figure out what our options are, and gathering information,” said Leibbrandt in response to questions about the change from a fire service area to a fire district. “Nothing we get done this year will be on the tax bill. Regardless of what we do, we won’t see an increase of income until, the earliest, 2021.”
As for the change from a service area to a district, the county and the fire department are still looking into the legal process to necessary to do so.
