Saturday's Clancy Days celebration put a smile on everyone's faces--no matter their age. Before 10 a.m., dozens of visitors packed a 400-foot stretch of Clancy Main Street to peruse the vendors and informational booths.
Businesses and individuals from Lewis and Clark, Jefferson and Silverbow counties came to share their stories and join in on the fun.
The first-ever Clancy Days Pinewood Derby didn't amount to much of a competition with only two entries, Clancy Days Organizer Mickey Senechal told The Monitor. However, Senechal expected a smaller turnout this year.
As for the inaugural Clancy Days stick horse rodeo, a handful of excited children gathered on the Old Red School lawn. The Clancy Days Facebook page, manned by North Jefferson County Library Director Carly Delsigne, referred to this event as "so cute and so fun."
The Clancy Days kids carnival--located in Fire Hall Park next to the car show--featured a variety of activities, including a bounce house, lawn bowling and several other children's games.
As 1 p.m. rolled around, the parade sounded off with fire engines and other vehicles honking their horns. Three girls riding their horses--in true Montana style--led the participants down Clancy Creek Road. Fire engines from the Jefferson City, Clancy and Montana City stations sounded their sirens while tossing candy to all the children eagerly waiting on the streetside.
Other parade participants included the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution, various candidates listed on the June 7 ballot, the Algerian Shriners, the Helz Belles roller derby team, a John Greene tractor and the 2022 Montana Miss Amazing Teen Queen. The Butte bagpipers and the Tiernan Irish Dancers also participated in the Clancy Days parade, for the first time.
Montana Miss Amazing Teen, 18-year-old Taylor McLaughlin of Belgrade, attended Clancy Days to help advertise the Montana chapter's first year of participation in the Miss Amazing pageant and to fundraise for travel expenses to the national competition later this summer.
The Miss Amazing pageant aspires to help girls and women with disabilities develop confidence in themselves. Doctors diagnosed McLaughlin with epilepsy and autism at a very young age. Regardless of her disabilities, McLaughlin enjoys playing tennis and doing the same things as everyone else, just differently, she said. In the spirit of the pageant's purpose, Miss Amazing's parade ride reminded all Clancy Days visitors that "anyone can be amazing!"
Miss Amazing will participate in the national summit in Nashville July 29 through 31.
Three Clancy girls used Clancy Days opportunity to do something amazing for their community by hosting a bake sale for charity. Matti Parks, Jollene Senechal and McKinlee Popp settled on keeping the money they raised in the community by donating it to the fire department. In total, the trio donated around $30. Parks, Senechal and Popp will be fifth graders this fall.
While Clancy Days is most popular among Jefferson County residents, it draws in visitors from other areas too. Clancy Library employee Jenn Davis's mother, Joy Bickler, and aunt, Julie Keller, make the 516-mile drive from Williston, North Dakota every year for the Clancy Days festivities. This year, the pair brought a unique creation to the Clancy Days quilt show. The quilt, made by Bickler included a personalized tag wishing Keller, her twin sister, a "happy birthday."
The final event of the day, the Clancy Fire Hall puck race took 21 minutes before the first finisher rounded a creek bend and into firefighter Brendan Zelenka's net. "Marlene" from Clancy won the $100 first prize, with "Daniel" from East Helena's puck claiming the second-place prize of $50. Two pucks, owned by Davis and Sue Johnson of Clancy, tied for third place and split the $25 prize.
The Clancy Volunteer Fire Department also raffled off two large bins of firewood. Two Clancy residents won the raffle, according to Clancy Volunteer Firefighter Chuck Bruce.
