In the wake of the County Health Board’s May 18 vote to rescind restrictions on public gatherings, two events are in the works:
CLANCY DAYS
The annual Clancy Days celebration, cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 restrictions, will return on Saturday, June 12 — this time with the theme of “Cowboys and Rodeo.”
Each year, the Clancy community invites people to help celebrate the history of the area with food, music, contests, a parade, presentations and vendors.
Clancy, founded in 1864, was for years a mining, ranching and agricultural area. Trains between Butte and Helena made stops in Clancy, as well as in nearby Alhambra, to bring visitors to the local hot springs resort.
“Clancy Days” celebrates that heritage with old-fashioned family fun. After enjoying a pancake breakfast, visitors can meander through the streets peeking at the wares of arts, crafts and flea market vendors before grabbing some lunch from various food offerings.
There will be musical, historical and educational presentations, a firewood raffle to benefit the local Fire Dept., a duck race for prize money (wooden disks are used instead of rubber ducks),
kids’ games, and contests.
At 1 p.m., the Clancy Volunteer Fire Dept. will sound the siren that begins a parade of tractors, fire trucks, and floats that circle the town. Local restaurants, The Legal Tender Pub & Bistro and Chubby’s Bar and Grill will serve food and provide music as well.
For more information, contact Mickey Senechal at 406-459-2615. Arts, crafts, and flea market vendors can contact Karla at 406-459-8929 or ClancyDays@gmail.com or checkout Clancy Days on Facebook.
JULY 4 PARADE
In an attempt to reverse waning interest in recent years, a parade will return to Boulder on July 4 – along with a program at the county fairgrounds to celebrate Independence Day.
Clancy resident Jane Hamman said that Independence Day festivities were a highlight of her youth — and that she was disappointed to learn that little was being planned to mark the national holiday this year either in Helena or in Boulder.
“It’s important to me that people know the 4th of July is Independence Day, the declaration of the vision for America,” Hamman said.
With support from the Oro Fino Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, “we now have a few cars, some decorated Beetles, two horses, and two floats,” Hamman said. She said she is working with county Events Coordinator Bruce Binkowski for a parade that would start at 12 p.m., wending down Main Street from Veterans Park to the fairgrounds.
Hamman is planning a program at the fairgrounds that will feature the Pledge of Allegiance; the National Anthem; a reading of the Declaration of Independence; a skit honoring James Reed; and music by The Seldom Paid Jammers.
“Just a little bit of history, then some food and music,” Hamman said. She said she is trying to coordinate the event with the barrel racing competition being planned for that day by the Jefferson County Rodeo Association.
