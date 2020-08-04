The new Clancy Bookseller of the North Jefferson County Library District will be open Tuesdays, Aug. 18 and Aug. 25, 1-4 p.m. in the Old Red Schoolhouse meeting room; and the new Montana City Mini-Bookseller will be open the entire month whenever that library is open.
“After months of Book Cellar closure due to moisture in the old schoolhouse basement, followed by our volunteers staying home to teach their children or comply with COVID-19 guidelines, we are delighted to be re-opening in a new upstairs Bookseller,” said Cheryl Vukasin, Bookseller co-chair.
“Most patrons know we suspended book and movie donations until we sell more of our collection from the downstairs Book Cellar, but right now we have a shortage of children’s books. If you have any, or know of someone who would like to donate children’s material, please bring them to the Clancy Library,” said co-chair Nancy Scusa.
Vukasin, Scusa and other volunteers conducted a reopening trial run in July and many families came to stock up again on books and movies, raising $102 for Friends of the Library. Both leaders express thanks to all the volunteers for their commitment, enthusiasm and creativity as they maneuver through these challenging times together. They will announce fall dates and when donations will be welcome again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.