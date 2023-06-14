On Monday, June 19, the city council candidate filing for Jefferson County will officially close. With at least one seat opening in Boulder, Tim Graff (Ward 1) remains the only candidate to file.
Councilman Gyle Nix is terming out at the end of December after 4.5 years of service. Nix told The Monitor that his time on the council has been a great learning experience and a worthwhile venture. And he reminds those interested there is still time to apply.
“It is rewarding to everyone in their own way,” Nix said. “You get to meet people in the community that you wouldn’t normally have the opportunity to.”
Councilman Nix also acknowledged that the work can be demanding, saying that the position requires time, energy and resources. However, Nix punctuated this sentiment with positivity, stating, “It is something that you have to be willing to juggle your time with, but it means a lot that these things get done. Many others have stepped up, and it is a great network to be a part of.”
Nix understands the commitment and does not fault anyone for being unable to take on the endeavor. He told The Monitor that many members of the community contribute in other ways, have families or work outside of the city, which can make it difficult to find the time required to serve on the council.
Nix also suggested that the council would like to see younger people get involved.
“It is good for anybody to step up and serve,” Nix said. “People say maybe next time, but there is no better time than now. Come to the meetings, get educated to see what is involved, then put your name in the hat.”
