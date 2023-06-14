5d65670e8fedb.image.jpg

Boulder Mayor Rusty Giulio, right, swears in Gyle Nix as city councilor on Aug. 19, 2019. Nix is terming out at the end of December and encourages others to run. (John Blodgett/The Monitor)

On Monday, June 19, the city council candidate filing for Jefferson County will officially close. With at least one seat opening in Boulder, Tim Graff (Ward 1) remains the only candidate to file. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.