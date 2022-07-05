After facing technical and heating issues, the Boulder Community Pool has opened as of Tuesday, July 5. The pool, which usually opens near the end of June, has seen difficulties with maintenance for the past several years, and this season was no exception. Jessica Craft, who has been managing the pool for nearly four years, said this year's issues were more prominent, and that some of the parts needed for repairs arrived late. Now that all the parts have been received and the work is complete, the pool is open.
Craft said the difficulty of receiving parts has delayed the opening of the pool several times this year. This was particularly disappointing for the younger children in town, she added, especially considering the pool had to adjust its hours several times last year due to staffing shortages.
The pool makes a splash in the lives of many young community members, with open swim hours during the afternoon and evening several days a week. There's also an option for morning laps before swim lessons. Each summer pool staff offer swim lessons. Despite the delayed opening, Craft said she still hopes to hold several planned programs this summer.
"I'm hoping to keep the pool open into the first couple of weeks in August, but I will also be losing some of my lifeguards to sports practices, which will be a determining factor on the continued schedule," Craft said.
Pool hours this summer consist of morning laps from 7 to 8 a.m. and open swim times from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Craft said she's appreciative of everyone's patience, understanding and support while she has worked on sorting everything out and changing things to fit the pool's needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.