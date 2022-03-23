A longtime Boulder area resident and former state trooper will soon help the city of Boulder to encourage compliance with the city's nuisance and beautification ordinances after the City Council voted unanimously Monday evening to hire the former trooper, Mike Zufelt, as a part-time code enforcement officer.
The ordinances the city aims to enforce address things including barking dogs and abandoned vehicles on properties. City leaders had expressed their desire to hire someone with law-enforcement experience as a city code enforcement officer since at least June 2021, when the city began pursuing a contract with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to provide law enforcement in Boulder after the last remaining officer in Boulder's now-defunct police department resigned. The city entered into an agreement with the county last year.
At Monday's City Council meeting, Mayor Rusty Giulio said that he and City Councilman Bear Taylor and City Clerk Ellen Harne interviewed Zufelt for the position. Taylor said that "during the interviews, Mike shared a lot of the same opinions and views the council had when we created our beautification ordinance." City Council President Drew Dawson said that "I would just reinforce the approval of Mike as code enforcement officer. I think he will do a terrific job."
The council voted unanimously to hire Zufelt for a 20-hour-a-week position at a starting pay rate of $25 per hour, which Taylor said was "comparable to most law enforcement entry levels." The city will also provide Zufelt with a vehicle for use on the job.
Zufelt, 46, said in an interview on Tuesday that he worked as a state trooper for "almost nine years," until about August 2019, when he and his wife, Heather, started Rocky Mountain Insulation. Prior to his time at the Montana Highway Patrol, Zufelt, a Lewiston-born Montana native who has lived in the Boulder-Basin area since he was about 7, worked as the service manager at Townsend Marine, served in the Navy from 1995–99, and worked other "odd jobs" when he was younger.
In recent months, "I was approached by the mayor and he just asked me if [the code enforcement job] was something I’d be interested in," he said. "I do enjoy helping people and making contacts with people. That was probably the best part about being in law enforcement, is the ability to help people when you can."
Zufelt said his philosophy of encouraging compliance through education, rather than through zero-tolerance enforcement, aligned with the city's aim for improving the town's compliance with ordinances—many of which Zufelt said residents may not know exist.
"I love Boulder, I’ve been here a lot, and if I can help the community, that’s my ultimate goal," he said. "A lot of times you can change behavior just by education."
Exactly which ordinances he'll enforce—and how he'll do it—is still being hashed out by Zufelt and city leaders and staff. But an already agreed-upon goal, he said, is to connect folks with resources to achieve compliance "without having to issue a bunch of citations." That could take the form of helping people remove junked vehicles from their properties, or organizing community clean-ups where volunteers aid older or disabled residents in maintaining their properties.
"Right now it’s kind of a work in progress: Kind of the big ones are barking dog ordinance, junk vehicle ordinance, and then the beautification ordinance ... A lot of times people just get overwhelmed with things and they may not have the ability or resources to become compliant," he said. "If we can’t get people that are willing to comply … then ultimately there will be citations."
For now, though, Zufelt and the city are just beginning to explore how he will carry out his job, partly by researching how other cities perform ordinance enforcement.
"It is a work in progress, and hopefully we can just get people to realize that it is a work in progress, and hopefully people don’t get frustrated about it and just understand what we’re trying to do," he said.
