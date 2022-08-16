At its monthly meeting Aug. 15, the Boulder City Council approved a plan by the Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce to move an events sign currently in front of the memorial at the northwest corner of Veterans Park.Chamber President Bruce Binkowski said the Chamber plans to move the south-facing sign across Main Street to a lot owned by Kayla Holman. The Chamber eventually may also erect a north-facing sign near the park’s existing information kiosk, he said.
