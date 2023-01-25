During the Jan. 17 City Council meeting, Boulder Cemetery Care Corporation President/Secretary Steve Goodson requested the City accept its gift of a columbarium.
The columbarium – a wall with niches for funeral urns to be stored – is single-sided with 48 niches. Each niche is 12-by-12 inches and will hold two urns. A spot for the columbarium has already been picked and approved by Public Works Director Dennis Wortman.
According to City Council member Patricia Lewis – who also serves as Boulder Cemetery Care Corporation Treasurer and serves as the City-appointed representative of the Boulder Cemetery Advisory Committee – the total cost of the columbarium is $25,578. This includes the installation fee, which will require a crane. Funding for the columbarium was provided by an anonymous donor.
“The balance is due after installation, and that won’t be until the fall [of 2023],” Lewis said at the meeting. “That balance will already be taken care of. We are just asking the City Council today to accept this generous donation.”
“The Corporation will also help maintain the columbarium,” Goodson added, “so it’s not just like ‘here’s a gift, deal with it.’ We are around to assist and work with the City.”
Lewis said the Boulder Cemetery Advisory Committee has been working for the past three years on plans to develop and have a columbarium installed, however, the committee only has authority to advise and not to implement. A corporation was formed independently.
The Boulder Cemetery Care Corporation formed in November of 2022 and is a 501(c)(3), taxed as a foundation.
Speaking as a representative of the Corporation, Lewis said she prefers the agreement is in order before donations are accepted. She also mentioned fee structures for niche sales are to be determined.
In the future, Lewis added, she hopes to see development of a possible public service area at Boulder Cemetery, as well.
City Council member Drew Dawson said he recommended there be a written agreement specifying the acceptance, the financial management and the absence of liability.
The City Council approved entering into this agreement with the Boulder Cemetery Care Corporation for placement of the columbarium with the intent to finalize once there is an official signed agreement.
The Boulder Cemetery Advisory Committee invited the Boulder Cemetery Care Corporation to bring them up to speed on the columbarium on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. at City Hall. The public is also invited.
Other business
Community Improvement Coordinator Chris Mosher shared thoughts on solving the issue of dog owners not cleaning up after their dogs. His suggestion was more signage. He presented one example, which was received favorably.
“If you guys decide this is something you want to entertain, I can get these done fairly quickly and we can get these placed out in the parks,” Mosher told the Council.
Mosher added that ultimately he is encouraged by what he is seeing from dog owners in the community, adding that so far this year 67 citizens have come in to register their dogs, which has exceeded the amount of dogs registered in 2022.
“I know it’s a baby step, but it’s an indication we are moving the right direction,” he said.
More discussion on dogs – and the possibility of implementing a dog park will take place at the Tuesday, Feb. 21 City Council meeting, which takes place at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
Editor’s note: Patricia Lewis also serves as office manager of the Boulder Monitor.
