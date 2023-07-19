The Boulder City Council approved an annexation and zoning request for a dollar store from Leading Tech Development during its meeting on Monday, July 17.
The property being annexed is lot one on the south campus of the former Montana Developmental Center, located off Highway 69.
Leading Tech Development of Perry, Utah has completed hundreds of projects in nine western states, many of which involve Family Dollar stores. Boulder’s commercial development is no different, as the approved annexation and zoning request is for a 10,500 foot Family Dollar Tree store on a 3.2 acre space.
For decades, an abandoned building sat on the lot (Building Six, which used to be a residential facility for the Boulder River School and Hospital), a structure that was demolished earlier this summer. Leading Tech project manager Alexis Riggs put in a zoning request for the lot, citing “This district is intended to accommodate general business uses while preserving the traffic capacity of the street system and the desirability of adjacent residential development. The area should be developed as an attractive, functional and convenient commercial development.”
The City Council unanimously approved the annexation and zoning requests, as did all seven members of the planning board during its July 13 meeting – following a public hearing – according to Jefferson County Planning Director LaDana Hintz.
The annexation of the lot allows Leading Tech Development to connect to Boulder’s city water and septic system, just as the previous structure had. It is Leading Tech’s intention to use the same hook-ups.
In addition to water and sewer, Leading Tech’s lot will also utilize the city’s solid waste (ability to utilize the County’s dump sites), electricity, natural gas, telephone, fire and police services (Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office). This goes for the Family Dollar Tree store as well as all other commercial developments in lot one of the south campus.
Future developments at this site are still to be determined, and will be reviewed for compliance with the dimensional standards and design review criteria.
• City Council members unanimously approved a resolution determining there will be no primary election for a city council seat in 2023, as Tim Graff (Ward 1) and Michael “Bear” Taylor (Ward 2) were the only candidates to file for a seat.
