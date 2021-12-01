The annual Boulder Community Christmas Potluck Dinner wants your side dishes, and your toy donations.
Sponsored by the Boulder Kiwanis Club, this year's dinner is scheduled for 5–7 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 5, in the Boulder Elementary School gym. Santa will be in attendance for photos, and there will be a collection box for Toys for Tots, the club stated in an announcement. The club "will provide ham, turkey, mashed potatoes/gravy, rolls, beverages and desserts," and attendees should bring a side dish, such as a salad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.