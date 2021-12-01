121119 potluck 6.jpg

A ukulele band plays Christmas carols at the Boulder Community Potluck on Dec. 8, 2019.

 (John Blodgett/Boulder Monitor)

The annual Boulder Community Christmas Potluck Dinner wants your side dishes, and your toy donations. 

Sponsored by the Boulder Kiwanis Club, this year's dinner is scheduled for 5–7 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 5, in the Boulder Elementary School gym. Santa will be in attendance for photos, and there will be a collection box for Toys for Tots, the club stated in an announcement. The club "will provide ham, turkey, mashed potatoes/gravy, rolls, beverages and desserts," and attendees should bring a side dish, such as a salad. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.