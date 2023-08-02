Boulder, MT (59632)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.