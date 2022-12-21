211222 PHOTO Child Care Building Move JOSH - 8

Almost exactly one year ago (Dec. 16, 2021) Boulder’s child care facility building was moved into town from north of Helena. Southwest Montana Youth Partner board members hope to have the doors  open by February of 2023. (File photo)

 (Joshua Murdock/The Monitor)

Boulder’s new child care center will have to wait a few more months to open its doors. Southwest Montana Youth Partners has not yet received the State building permit that is necessary before Rachel Supalla’s 30-child Discovery Kidzone can officially embark on its new location – the modular adjacent to Boulder Elementary School.

