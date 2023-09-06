Antique collectors have the opportunity for their items to be appraised by Montana-based celebrity appraiser Timothy Gordon at the Jefferson Valley Museum in Whitehall (303 S. Division) on Sept. 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Updated: September 6, 2023 @ 8:34 pm
Owner of Gordon Appraisals in Missoula, Gordon has appraised fine art and antique items for over 25 years and has been featured on the PBS program, “Antique Roadshow.”
Appointments are first-come, first-serve and last 15 minutes each. Visitors may bring a maximum of three items. Admission is free.
