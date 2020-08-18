The Boulder City Council has closed the gap on its initial $164,283 deficit, with a portion covering the shortfall coming from one-time CARES Act funding.
Going into the Sept. 1 public hearing, the Council is considering a draft budget of $573,366, after having made line item cuts of $73,366 from the initial budget of $653,922, and another $108,960 coming from the federal relief funds, according to City Clerk Ellen Harne.
The CARES Act funding is for this year only and is for emergency services expenses due to payroll, overtime, holiday work time and the employers share of FICA, according to Harne.
Line item cuts included $42,156 from the parks budget for machinery and equipment and improvement projects that are part of a matching grant from Fish/Wildlife and Parks for playground equipment. Another $7,731 was cut from the cemetery fund and represented professional services and machinery and equipment.
Making up the deficit with federal COVID-19 relief funds did cause some concern among Council members at an Aug. 12 work session.
Council President Drew Dawson said the Council should do a mid-year review of the budget to address any potential shortfalls because the CARES Act funding won’t be there next year.
“This is really nice right now but the temptation is to hurry up and balance the budget and not use it wisely,” said Dawson.
“This is an opportunity to think about it and do it right,” he said.
The Council on Monday voted to apply for the funds.
The draft budget includes a 2% pay raise for employees and represents a 3% increase over last year, or about $20,000.
Based upon public input the Council can either schedule another workshop to address those comments or if no changes need to be made, the Council will meet Sept. 3 to finalize the budget.
