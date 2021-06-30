Two newcomers will vie for a Boulder City Council seat currently held by Sherry Lepley, who is not seeking reelection. Mayor Rusty Giulio and City Council President Drew Dawson are running for reelection unopposed.
According to City Clerk Ellen Harne and Ginger Kunz, of the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, Boulder residents Stacie St. Clair and Pat Lewis filed to run for the seat.
The deadline to file a candidacy in the city’s municipal election this November was June 21. The election is Nov. 2.
Boulder is governed by a mayor and four council members—two each representing the city’s two wards. The mayor and council members all serve four-year terms, with the terms of council members in the same ward offset from each other by two years.
Gyle Nix was elected in ward one in 2019 and will be up for reelection in 2023. Bear Taylor was elected in ward two in 2019 and will also be up for reelection in 2023.
Harne said that anyone wishing to mount a write-in campaign for mayor or City Council must file a declaration of intent by 5 p.m. on Aug 30.
