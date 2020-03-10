After Monday’s 5 p.m. filing deadline, Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder Bonnie Ramey and the Office of Montana Secretary of State announced the candidates that filed for county and state offices, respectively.
House District 75
Two Republicans filed to represent House District 75 in the Montana State Legislature: incumbent Rep. Greg DeVries of Jefferson City, and Marta Bertoglio of Montana City. Bryher Herak of Basin filed to run as a Democrat, her second consecutive candidacy for the office.
Jefferson City Republican Ken Stuker filed Jan. 12, but withdrew March 2, he told The Monitor.
DeVries previously faced a primary challenger prior to being elected in 2018, when he bested Herak, 57% to 43%.
Senate District 38
Incumbent Sen. Edie McClafferty (D-Butte) filed to run, and will face one of two Republicans who filed: Jane Hamman of Clancy or Jim Buterbaugh of Whitehall.
If reelected, McClafferty will serve her third consecutive term as a state senator. She previously served four consecutive terms as a state representative.
District Court Clerk
Incumbent Jefferson County District Court Clerk Dorianne Woods of Boulder filed to run for re-election to the four-year post. No other candidates filed.
Board of Commissioners
Incumbent Cory Kirsch of Boulder was the only person to file to run to represent District 2 on the Jefferson County Commission. The six-year post is the only one up for election this cycle.
Justice of the Peace
Clancy’s Steve Andersen was the only person to file to run for Jefferson County Justice of the Peace, a role he was appointed to last August after the resignation of Dean Hildebrand, whom Andersen had run against and lost to in 2018. If elected Andersen will serve the final two years of Hildebrand’s four-year term.
Superintendent of Schools
Deborah Jacobsen of Clancy and Sarah Eyer of Boulder filed to run for for Jefferson County Superintendent of Schools. The victor will serve the final two years of Anika McCauley’s four-year term following her resignation last month.
Soil Conservation Supervisor
John Heide and Jack Dawson, both of Boulder, filed as candidates for Jefferson Valley Soil Conservation Supervisor.
