The Jefferson County Commissioners are soliciting comments on the Year 1 and Year 2 plan for dispersing local funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
A link, with a summary of the local plan, for sharing concerns, comments, reflections has been set up on the Jefferson County website here: https://www.jeffersoncounty-mt.gov/
Jefferson County Commissioners adopted the following priority areas for allocating funds to cities and counties that reflects current U.S. Treasury guidance, within the boundaries of Jefferson County across Years 1 and 2:
- Priority Category 1(a): Public Health (Direct allocation)
- Priority category 1 (b): Economic Aid to Impacted Businesses
- Priority Category 2: Premium Pay to Essential Workers
- Priority Category 4: Infrastructure Improvements to water, sewer, and broadband access
This local plan has made an effort to reach out to as many local sectors of the various community needs located within the county as possible. It is quite possible however that some of our local issues need more attention than others, we want to hear from you, particularly as we plan for year two.
This is your opportunity to participate and we invite you to do so. The commissioners will make space for your public input at the regularly scheduled meeting to be held June 28, 2022. You may attend in person or login using the available zoom link for meeting attendance on the commissioners website.
For information, please contact Terri Lewis, ARPA grant administrator at terri.lewis@jldcmt.com or (931) 267-3532.
