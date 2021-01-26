Whether you love or secretly dread Valentine’s Day, this year, you have a new way to tell loved ones you are thinking of them. With the purchase of a special Valentine’s Day card, you will be donating 100% of the purchase to the Jefferson Country Recreation Park playground project.
In 2018, public meetings and surveys identified new playground equipment as a top priority for fairgrounds improvements. The Jefferson County Fair Board playground committee enjoyed imagining a fantastic new play area for local kids. Then, price quotes came with some serious sticker shock. A safely designed commercial playground system easily costs $50,000 or more.
The Fair Board voted to earmark funds towards the project. The Board also applied for grants and programs that require a matching donation. The playground project has been accepted into the “Challenge Grant” program offered by the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation. This grant challenges the community to raise money for their project and will match every dollar raised up to $10,000. Marks Lumber in Clancy has agreed to donate certified wood chips needed to meet safety standards.
The Fair Board is hoping to raise money quickly so that the new playground will installed and ready to debut at the 2021 Fair and Rodeo.
Playground Valentines cards can be purchased at the Sweet Spot drive-through window. Prices are $7 for a single card or a bundle of 5 cards for $30. On the back of the card there is information on how the receiver can also donate money to the playground project. This gift truly is the gift that keeps on giving to generations of Jefferson County kids. For more information, contact Leah Lewis at 459-0689.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.