Farmers Market Master Connie Grenz was surprised to find Boulder’s business license ordinance stapled to her letter informing the city of the Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce’s plans to use Veterans Park for the market again this year.
If the city starts charging vendors a $35 business license, that will be the end of the market, said Grenz at Monday’s City Council meeting.
The letter, and ordinance, were included in the public packet of material available at the meeting.
City Clerk Ellen Harne said she brought up the business license issue because she is often questioned by vendors about the necessity of having one. The city is also in the process of reviewing its ordinances, she said.
Grenz said the market generally has about five to seven vendors and they are charged $5 per market, or they can buy a season pass for $45.
The Hutterites are separate and have their own business license, said Grenz, adding that most vendors are local folks trying to make a little bit of money.
Grenz said the Chamber makes little on the market and most of that is used for supplies to assist in marketing and running the market.
Boulder businesswoman Bettie Schlueter pointed out that a business license is for a year, while the Farmers Market is just a few months during the summer.
Looking ahead, Grenz asked that if a business license was imposed on the Farmers Market vendors, then what about those participating in the Holiday Christmas Bazaar.
City Council President Drew Dawson said the city needs to find a way to be reasonable about this, as it is trying to promote community activities.
Perhaps it’s time to amend the ordinance to reflect the new reality, said Dawson.
City attorney Jana McGill said the ordinance, passed in 1976, was in serious need of a revision anyway. The City Council decided to revisit the issue later in the year.
Cemetery fees
The Boulder City Council also adopted a new cemetery fee schedule, and after a public hearing where no one spoke for or against the changes.
The new plot fee is $400, up from $150 and the perpetual care fee went from $200 to 15% of the plot sale price. Other changes include increases in cremation and casket fees, and new fees for cremain and casket disinterment.
The city compared its fees with four other Montana localities — Glasgow, Cascade, Hamilton and Dillon.
