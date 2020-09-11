The State Creek Fire remains 0% contained and is now up to an estimated 2,400 acres as of today, Friday, Sept. 11, according to the State Creek fire update.
The fire is located about 16 miles northeast of Whitehall in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest in Jefferson County.
The blaze has had minimal activity as it smolders and creeps along the ground. Private structures on nearby mines have been protected by burning around the buildings and helicopters dropped water on the northwest end of the fire to slow its spread, according to the report.
Crews will continue to improve fire breaks and may employ burnout operations today through Monday, weather permitting.
Burnouts are used to use up unburned fuels between the edge of the fire and prepared fire breaks, according to the update.
When burnout operations are used, nearby residents will notice an increase in fire activity and smoke, according to the report.
The fire was caused by lightning on Aug. 25, but wasn’t detected until Aug. 29.
