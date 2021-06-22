The Boulder City Council on Monday advanced a request by the Bullock family to annex 6.55 acres of their property into the city limits. Chad Bullock, who submitted the annexation request, also proposed rezoning the property, converting it from an R2 zone to an R1 zone, which would allow it to be developed as a low-density residential area, according to City Planner LaDana Hintz.
The property in question is on the east end of 2nd Avenue, southwest of the cemetery, and is part of a larger parcel, totaling 11.7 acres, that is otherwise already within city limits. The City Council approved Bullock's intent to annex the land, meaning the annexation now heads to a public hearing on July 22. If the annexation is approved after the hearing, the property will become part of Boulder 30 days later.
"Last time that was done was 1911," Giulio said, referring to annexing property in the city.
The Planning and Zoning Board faced strong opposition from neighboring residents at a meeting last week, when they discussed and eventually recommended the council approve Bullock's request to annex. At that meeting, 2nd Avenue resident Cheryl Haasakker worried that construction and new residents that a development could bring might increase traffic and cause safety issues. Another resident, Betty DeMers, worried that an increase in residents could overwhelm the fire department.
"[The Bullocks] have checked every box and did it by the code," Giulio said on Monday, before seconding the motion to advance the annexation.
When asked who would pay for the water and sewer costs for the property, Giulio clarified that this annexation process does not cover the details of the development proposed for the site. The proposed residential development and its construction will be discussed later, during the subdivision process, he said.
The water rights of the proposed development have been contentious from the beginning of the annexation process. The Bullocks originally proposed a 29-acre development with 36 residential lots, but shrunk the project to 15 lots on 11.7 acres after a challenge over water rights from neighboring property owners, including McCauley General Partnership and McCauley Family Ranch LLC, who argued that the city would not be able to provide adequate water for 36 residences.
Third-party independent consultant Jerry Gerban said at the P&Z meeting last week that the 6.55 acres falls within the city’s water rights, except for two 300-foot strips on either side of the property. The current development proposal of 15 residential lots will draw water from a city well, according to Gerban.
