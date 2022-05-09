Candidates Sarah Brown and Gina Davis will fill the two trustee seats on the Clancy School Board up for election this year after finishing first and second out of four total candidates according to unofficial election results, District Clerk Jennifer Goehring wrote in an email on May 5.
Brown received the most votes with a total of 311, with Davis following closely behind with a total of 309 votes. The school board will issue certificates of election at its May 12 meeting and swear the trustees in at the following meeting. Trustees will serve three-year terms. The other candidates were Tom Jandron and Aaron Oplinger.
Brown, 41, wrote in a candidate questionnaire from The Monitor that she has four children currently attending Clancy School and two more who will attend in coming years. She described a need to improve the "unity" between the board and school staff and parents, and wrote that "I believe this can be achieved through frequent, honest communication and a lot of listening."
Davis, 44, has a son at Clancy School and two daughters who previously attended the school. Her daughters now attend Jefferson High, she wrote. She cited a need for improved communication between the board, school administration, staff and parents.
Brown and Davis both wrote that population growth in the area is the leading challenge the school will face in the future, and both lauded what they viewed as excellent staff currently employed at the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.